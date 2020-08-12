Ajax Keeper Andre Onana Provides Electricity For Home Town In Cameroon

Andre Onana who plays as a goalkeeper for Dutch side Ajax has won the hearts of many football fans after providing electricity for his mother’s hometown of Mengueme in Cameroon.

People of Mengueme are said to have been living in darkness since the creation of the community as they have been using kerosene lamps.

According to Actu Cameroon, Andre Onana had the intention of bringing electricity to the town since he started his football career.

The goalkeeper is said not to be happy with how people of his mother’s village have been living in darkness for many years.

Onana has now fulfilled the promise he made years back as the people in Mengueme will no longer be living in darkness.

Andre Onana started his football career at Samuel Eto’o’s academy which helped him make a move to Spanish side Barcelona ten years ago.

And after spending five years at Barcelona Academy, Andre Onana moved to Ajax in 2015 where he is currently their number one choice goalkeeper.

His current contract at Ajax will expire next year and there have been reports that Barcelona are still interested in having him back.

Onana has also been linked with a move to some Premier League teams this summer.

