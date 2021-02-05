Ajax Keeper Andre Onana Handed 12-month Ban For Doping

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for 12 months by UEFA after he failed a doping test last October.

The suspension is effective as of February 5, and will apply to all football activities at both national and international level.

An out-of-competition check found Furosemide in the Cameroon international’s urine, but Ajax claim Onana took it “unwittingly” after feeling unwell.

“On the morning of 30 October Onana did not feel well. He wanted to take a tablet. Unwittingly, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed,” an Ajax statement said.

Ajax said they would appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ajax’s managing director Edwin van der Sar said: “We explicitly renounce performance-enhancing drugs; we stand for a clean sport. This is a terrible setback, for Andre himself but certainly also for us as a club.

“Andre is a top goalkeeper who has proven his worth for Ajax for many years and is very popular with the fans. We had hoped for a conditional suspension or a much shorter one than this twelve months, because it was demonstrably not meant to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance.”

