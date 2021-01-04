in SPORTS

Rwandan Andre Cassa Mbungo Appointed Bandari FC Coach

Andre Cassa Mbungo Is Bandari FC's New Coach. [Courtesy]

Rwandan coach Andre Cassa Mbungo has been appointed head coach of FKF Premier League side Bandari FC.

Mbungo, who previously handled AFC Leopards, was presented to the media Monday morning, promising titles.

He also pledged to nurture talents from the Coast region where the club is based.

Bandari, despite enjoying financial stability from their main sponsor, Kenya Ports Authority, have never won the Kenyan league.

The team started the current season on a rocky note, winning just two of their last six fixtures.

The poor prompted the management to part ways with head coach Ken Odhiambo, who has since found a new work station at Sofapaka.

