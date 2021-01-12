Mudavadi’s ANC Party Threatens To Impeach DP William Ruto If He Does Not Resign

The Amani National Congress (ANC) Party has threatened to impeach Deputy President William Ruto if he does not resign.

In a statement on Tuesday, ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula said they had already prepared a motion of impeachment, “to protect Kenya against violent implosion being clandestinely fermented by Ruto”, terming him as a “a rich and powerful man in government pretending to be poor”.

“In that impeachment motion, we will make the case that because his ambition is in competition with priorities set by the government he serves in, he is a danger to the stability of the nation by covertly dissenting and sabotaging the President’s government agenda. He does that through incitement of the vulnerable poor,” said Savula.

ANC accused Ruto of deviating and subverting his oath of office loyally to serve the President.

Savula accused Ruto of using the tribalism card in his unity with President Kenyatta, yet now he pretends that tribes do not exist.

“In 2021 however, according to Ruto, the two ethnic communities should be presumed extinct! Yet, because it suits him, Ruto never tires of gloating that as recently as 2017, he brought ethnic communities together under the Jubilee Party. Should ethnic communities exist only because Ruto wills it?” added Savula.

“Ruto is not against the President due to differences in policy projection. NO. Ruto is mad because after the 2017 elections, the President denied him the luxury of nominating tribal cronies to lucrative positions in government to process corruption that was rampant in the first term of the UhuRuto government. Such massive rip-offs installed dams, stadiums and the Last Mile electricity project schemed by such cadre, are still a blot on the government,” he added.

And Kenyans should ask themselves why the majority of mega corruption caseload is about heists at that time

This follows Ruto’s weekend remarks, where he accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of tribalism.

Speaking during the burial of Musalia Mudavadi’s mother Mama Atsianzale, President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized the hustler Vs dynasty politics ahead of the much anticipated 2022 race to State House.

The Head of State stated that using the “hustlers’ logic” another community should be given an opportunity to lead, as only Kikuyu and Kalenjin leaders have held the position of president since independence.

“Ata mimi naweza simama hapa an niseme kuna jamii tu mbili za Kenya ambazo zimetawala. Labda ni nafasi ya jamii nyingine pia kutawala. Jamii za Kenya ni mingi,” the President said.

In response, Ruto said that as the country heads to elections scheduled for next year, the focus should be on ideologies and not tribe.

Speaking at the House of Hope Church in Kayole on Sunday, the second in command said that tribal politics will take Kenya backwards, openly criticising his boss.

“We cannot go back to tribal politics, we can only move forward if leaders stop seeking leadership positions based on their tribes, and instead focus on ideologies,” Ruto said.

