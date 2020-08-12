ANC Secretary General Barack Muluka Resigns

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Barack Muluka has resigned amid leadership wrangles that have rocked the party in the recent past.

In a letter addressed to ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi, Muluka cited the need to give ANC a fresh start ahead of the 2022 elections.

Muluka says he was instrumental in pushing for reorganization and strengthening of the party as well as helping Mudavadi in writing of his biography titled Soaring Above the Storms of Passion.

“It is now ready, in my considered view, to compete for political power against other major political parties. The coming into being of a new party constitution a few days ago, especially, gives ANC a good chance for a fresh start and a new lease of life,” said Muluka in a letter dated August 12.

“I doubt that I could add more value to what I have done so far. Moreover, it is now fitting that the space around you should be decongested.”

His resignation, Muluka said will allow Mudavadi to make critical decisions on the population and leadership of the party under the new constitution as well as make it easier for him to make personal political choices in the lead up to the 2022 elections.

“This, therefore, is my formal letter of resignation both as Secretary General and as a member of Amani National Congress (ANC), ” said Muluka.

Muluka directed the Registrar of Political Parties to strike out his name in both roles.

“…please note, that I do not now belong to any political party or organisation,” he added.

A section of ANC leaders including nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi had in June said that Mudavadi and officials of the party are in office illegally as their mandate expired according to the party constitution.

“As it stands, ANC has no party leader and officials. Mudavadi is the immediate former party leader until elections are done. That is a very clear message,” said Osotsi.

