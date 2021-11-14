ANC Politicians Threaten To Ditch OKA If Outfit Won’t Have Named Flag Bearer By Christmas

A section of politicians allied to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is now pressuring the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to unveil its presidential candidate by Christmas.

Speaking in Matunda, Kakamega County on Saturday, the lawmakers led by Senator Cleophas Malala threatened to ditch the coalition for another outfit if their demands are not met.

The legislators rooted for Mudavadi as the preferred candidate for the top seat in the 2022 General Election.

“We are telling our colleagues at OKA that we want to know the presidential candidate of the coalition by December 25.

“If we won’t have known the presidential candidate who we know is Musalia Mudavadi, then we, as ANC, will decide to leave and form another alliance to deliver the presidency for Musalia Mudavadi in 2022,” said Butere MP Tindi Mwale.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala echoed the remarks saying ANC is not ready to lose the position to another person.

“We, in ANC, do not want Musalia to be sent packing. We do not want the One Kenya Alliance to be the Coalition through which Musalia is sent packing indefinitely. We want to know our candidate immediately,” said Khamala.

On his part, Malala said the process should be expedited to give the coalition sufficient time to prepare for the polls scheduled for August 9, 2022.

“Kenyans want to know who will be the president and who will be the deputy,” stated Malala.

The coalition is comprised of four principals including Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Kanu’s Gideon Moi.

All four leaders are eyeing the coalition ticket for the presidency.

Reports, however, indicate that OKA is under pressure to endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga’s main opponent is Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The Orange party chief is expected to officially declare his bid for the presidency on December 9.

