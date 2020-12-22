ANC Party Settles On Peter Nabulindo As their Candidate For Matungu By-election

Amani National Congress (ANC) party has settled on Peter Oscar Nabulindo as its candidate for Matungu by-election.

Through a tweet, the party fully endorsed the candidate.

The party has officially endorsed the candidature of Peter Oscar Nabulindo for Matungu Constituency by-election slated for March 4th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/pOTP5nuKoA — ANC PARTY (@anc_party) December 21, 2020

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Nabulindo thanked his party for believing in him and pledged to work tirelessly to guarantee his win.

“I thank the entire ANC fraternity led by the party leader Musalia Mudavadi. I can assure the party that I am going to work day and night to ensure that I deliver this seat back to ANC and I will faithfully work for the people of Matungu,” posed Nabulindo.

Last week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that Matungu Constituency by-election has been set for March 4, 2021.

In a gazette notice, IEBC said the by-election will be held alongside Huruma, London, Hell’s Gate, Kiamokama and Kitise/Kithuku ward polls.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Justus Murunga. Murunga died on November 14 while being rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias.

Two weeks earlier, he fell ill and was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he was treated for hypertension and diabetes.

He was buried on Saturday, December 5, at his home in Makunda Village, Kakamega County.

The by-election is likely to escalate political rivalry in the country ahead of the 2022 General Election as Deputy President William Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi flex political muscles.

