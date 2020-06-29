Mudavadi’s ANC Party Rebukes Attack On Kakamega Offices

According to online sources, the Musalia Mudavadi party offices were burnt down by goons suspected to have been hired by rival politicians.

Julius Arunga, the branch chairman, confirmed the incident saying that unknown people broke one of the office’s windows and doused the inside with petrol before lighting the fire.

“Fortunately, only the store was burnt but the rest of documents and other items are intact. We don’t want to speculate, but it is not a coincidence, ” said Arunga.

Read Also: ANC Party Expels Senator Cleophas Malala After He Declined To Appear Before Disciplinary CommitteeThis came just days after the party expelled Senator Cleophas Malala following failure to appear at the disciplinary committee to answer to allegations of misconduct. The Musalia Mudavadi-led party accused Malala of disloyalty.

“The special meeting of the NGC hereby adopts and ratifies the resolution for internal disciplinary of the party and NEC expelling Hon Cleophas Malala from the party membership,” the party said.

The disciplinary committee cited Malala’s utterances during an ODM Party rally held in Kibra in December 2019 as one of the reasons for his removal from the party.

Currently, Luhya Unity has created tension in the Western region with politicians creating alignments that will see them seated at the table ahead of the 2022 General elections.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu