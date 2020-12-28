in NEWS

ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi in Mourning Following Loss Of Mother

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has lost at his mother, Hannah Atsianzale.

In a tweet, the former Vice President said “our family matriarch” passed on at 5 am while at the Nairobi Hospital.

“On behalf of the entire Mudavadi family, I wish to announce that our family Matriarch, Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, has gone to be with the Lord. She rested at 5.00am today at the Nairobi Hospital. She was 92 years old,” he said.

He added, “As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum’s soul RIP.”

Written by Eva Nyambura

