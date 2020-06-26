ANC Party Expels Senator Cleophas Malala After He Declined To Appear Before Disciplinary Committee

Amani National Congress (ANC) on Friday resolved to expel Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala from the party.

Malala, a first time member of Parliament, is said to have declined to appear before the disciplinary committee hence the expulsion.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led party accused Malala of disloyalty.

“The special meeting of the NGC hereby adopts and ratifies the resolution for internal disciplinary of the party and NEC expelling Hon Cleophas Malala from the party membership,” the party said.

The disciplinary committee cited Malala’s utterances during an ODM Party rally held in Kibra in December 2019 as one of the reasons for his removal from the party.

In its communication, the committee said, “The committee finds and holds that your utterances and activities at the political rally convened by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at Kibra on October 27, 2019 prejudiced the integrity and reputation of the ANC party and its members and employees,” read resolution of the disciplinary committee.

“After careful consideration of the penalties set out in Article 50.9 of the Constitution of Amani National Congress party the committee resolved to expel you from membership of ANC with effect from December 5, 2019.”

The NGC adopted the committee’s decision.

The senator has on various occasions differed with his party leader especially on matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He is also presumed to have defected to Raila Odinga-led ODM after he supported their Kibra MP aspirant.

At the time, ANC had fielded Eliud Owalo, who was previously Odinga’s advisor.

“We are ready for the political competition ahead of us. We are entering the Kibra race very rejuvenated,” Mudavadi said.

Malala has been chairing an 11 member Senate committee hearing Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s impeachment case.

The committee will later today deliver its decision before the entire House.

