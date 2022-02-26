Kitui MCA Anastasia Mwathi Claims Two Sexually Assaulted Her After Speech Cut Short at DP Ruto Rally

Police are probing abuse and sexual assault claims as reported by Anastasia Mwathi Mutunga, the MCA for Mutito/Kaliku ward, Kitui county.

Ms Mwathi was at a rally held by deputy president William Ruto on Thursday.

She caused a stir when she told the crowd and leaders present that funds donated by the DP had been misappropriated by Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbithuka Mbai.

“I want to welcome the Deputy President to Mutitu. I would like to speak about the issue on Saccos the DP has just talked about. Our Bodaboda operators are yet to receive the money you gave in Zombe. We want the money before we start talking about your candidature. Two, our women group also went all the way to Zombe but didn’t get the money. So, we want you to give them their share here,” she said.

Before she could conclude her speech, the microphone was snatched from her forcing her to leave the stage in protest.

Soon after, Dr Ruto took over the microphone, promising to follow up on the issues raised by the ward rep.

“I want to thank you for welcoming us here. We love you so much. It is okay for the lady to raise her issues and we shall look into them and rectify them where possible. I am here. Is there any other problem?” the DP posed.

Now, Ms Mwathi is alleging that she was assaulted by two leaders known to her who were in Dr Ruto’s entourage.

According to the MCA, the two men sexually molested her after violently pushing her out of the rally.

Kitui County Police Commander Leah Kithei told the Nation that a case had been filed and officers were investigating the claims.

“The matter was reported at Mutito Police Station by the MCA, our officers recorded a statement from her and an inquiry file was opened,” said Kithei.

The victim also told the daily that she was compelled to set the record straight in front of the DP.

“The controversy of how our youths and women were conned may be embarrassing to Mr Mbai, and that’s why the crowd erupted in cheers when the truth was said,” she said.

