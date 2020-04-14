Amref De-links Itself With Study Claiming Possibility Of Over 800,000 Deaths In Kenya Due To COVID-19

Amref has distanced itself from the study claiming that over 800,000 Kenyans are expected to die due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) blow up in the country.

The study was initially published by Standard Newspaper before being circulated by other online media platforms.

Through a statement by the CEO, Dr Githinji Gitahi, the organization indicated that they had not undertaken any study in regards to the same rather the report was a personal opinion by Prof Joachim Osur who was a staff member.

“We would like to reassure the public that no such study was undertaken by Amref Health Africa. The article was published as a PERSONAL opinion and perspective by Prof Joachim Osur.

Questions and clarifications regarding this article should be addressed to Prof. Joachim Osur on his email osurfayahoo.com,” read the statement in part.

Read: Missing Amref Nurse Dies While Recovering In Mombasa Hospital

ASSOCIATION DENIED: Let me be clear that article associated with @Amref_Worldwide by the @StandardKenya is not our position but INDIVIDUALLY owned by one of our staff @joachimosur Prof of @AmrefUniversity Our position is minimum transmission,minimum death,minimum harm! Apologies pic.twitter.com/35oX46JyG5 — Dr Githinji Gitahi, MBS (@daktari1) April 14, 2020

Further, the notice indicates that future communication and queries in regards to COVID-19 menace should be channeled towards the group CEO Dr Githinji Gitahi.

“All future communication regarding the position of Amref Health Africa on COVID-19 or any related matter rests with the Group CEO Dr. Githinji Gitahi, and queries on COVID-19 can be sent to info.COVID-1918Amreforg,” it reads.

Read Also: AMREF Airlifts #BabyOsinya to Nairobi as Health CS Say State Not Paying Bills

Currently, positive COVID-19 cases in the country are at 208, with 9 fatalities and 40 recoveries reported.

While addressing the media yesterday, Heath CS Mutahi Kagwe stated that the cases would most likely shoot up if netizens fail to comply with the guidelines and directives given by the government.

The acting Ministry of Health Director Patrick Amoth had also initially indicated that the possible reported cases were projected to rise to 10,000 by the end of April or May.

“Yes, we still stand with the projection we gave you earlier. The reason is that we’ve not gone to do community testing and the results we’ve been relaying to you are from our quarantine sites and a few cases picked by our rapid response teams. So we still stand by our earlier projection,” Amoth said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu