Amos Nyaribo Sworn In As Nyamira County’s Second Governor

Amos Nyaribo has been sworn in as Nyamira County’s second governor following the death of John Nyagarama.

Nyaribo, who served under Nyagarama as Deputy Governor for seven years, took oath of office on Tuesday at Nyamira Primary School.

Attending today’s event were Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugen Wamalwa and elected leaders from the region including Members of Parliament Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Senator Okong’o Mogeni, Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi among others.

The new county boss is expected to announce the appointment of a Deputy Governor within a period of 14 days.

All eyes are now on Nyaribo, who differed with the late Nyagarama on many issues ranging from corruption to appointment of county officials, with residents expecting him to clean up his former boss’ misdoings.

Nyagarama, 74, died on December 18 at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for two weeks.

He was laid to rest on Thursday, December 24.

