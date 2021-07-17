in SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics – Amonde, Moim Chosen Kenya’s Flag Bearers

Ahead of Friday next week’s official opening ceremony of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan – Kenya has chosen her flag bearers.

National Olympics Committee of Kenya, NOCK has settled on Kenya Rugby Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde and his Volleyball counterpart Mercy Moim as the flag bearers.

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way,” NOCK said of Amonde, while describing Moim as “courageous, brave and leader.”

205 countries will be represented at the ceremonial Olympics Parade, signifying the official opening of the global games set for Tokyo, Japan.

The games will run from July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021.

