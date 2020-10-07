Amina Mohamed Loses In Her Bid For WTO Top Job

Nigeria’s candidate for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and her South Korean counterpart Yoo Myung-hee have been selected for the last round of the race.

This leaves out Kenya’s candidate Amina Mohamed, who had initially been place as a front runner in the race.

There were five candidates remaining in the race, and Ms Amina was dropped alongside Liam Fox (United Kingdom) and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia) for failing to secure enough support.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala and Myung-hee have support from the European Union.

The vacancy for the top WTO position arose following Roberto Azevedo’s decision to step down in August this year.

WTO has three main functions: help negotiate multilateral trade deals, settle cross-border commercial squabbles and serve as a repository for members’ trade policies.

