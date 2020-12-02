Covid-19: Americans Warned Against Travelling To Tanzania In New Advisory

The United States government has warned its citizens against travelling to Tanzania over Covid-19 fears.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in an advisory, published on its website, cautioned that travelling to the East African country could increase chances of contracting and spreading Covid-19.

CDC, which is a national public health institute in the United States, stated that such trips should be avoided at all costs.

If one must travel, CDC said, they must adhere to the health protocols on Covid-19.

“Before you travel, get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before your trip. Do not travel if you are waiting for test results, test positive, or are sick. Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information, ” the statement reads.

“During travel, wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet from people who are not travelling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch your health for signs of illness.

“Before travelling back to the United States, get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before travel. Follow all destination and airline recommendations or requirements.”

The new advisory comes at a time the world continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases in what has been described as a second wave of the virus in many parts of the world.

Tanzanian authorities led by President John Pombe Magufuli have maintained that the country is free of the virus amid criticism from world leaders and medical experts.

Magufuli claimed in June that the virus had been eliminated thanks to “prayers”.

“The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God,” Magufuli said while attending a church service in the country.

The last Covid-19 update issued by the health ministry in Tanzania was on April 29. Then, there were at least 509 infections and 21 fatalities.

