American Tech Giants Challenge U.S. Foreign Workers’ Visa Ban

Some of America’s tech giants have challenged US President Trump’s decision to restrict foreign workers. Amazon, Facebook and Apple have argued that the temporary visa bans will affect US firms.

Trump imposed temporary visa restrictions on foreign workers to safeguard jobs for American citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the most affected include technology workers from India who are crucial to the tech companies.

Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter and other big technology companies have also backed the lawsuit, which was filed last month by major US business associations.

The industry groups include The National Association of Manufacturers, which represents 14,000 firms among them America’s biggest association, the US chamber of commerce.

The brief challenging the visa restrictions which were announced in June said that the ban will hurt US businesses.

According to the companies, Trump’s proclamation was based on assumptions that banning foreign visas would protect job opportunities meant for American people.

The brief said: “Global competitors in Canada, China, and India, among others, are pouncing at the opportunity to attract well-trained, innovative individuals.

“And American businesses are scrambling to adjust, hiring needed talent to work in locations outside our nation’s borders,” it continued.

They also said that the move would cause irreparable damage to American businesses, workers and also hurt the already struggling US economy.

The US president suspended the entry of a number of foreign workers until the end of the year.

Facebook said the order “uses the Covid-19 pandemic as justification for limiting immigration” and warned: “In reality, the move to keep highly skilled talent out of the US will make our country’s recovery even more difficult”.

Apple boss Tim Cook tweeted that he was “deeply disappointed” by the decision. Sundar Pichai, head of Alphabet – the parent company of Google and YouTube – said immigration was critical to the success of his company and the country. Amazon termed the decision as “short-sighted”

According to the Trump administration, the ban could affect about 525,000 people.

