American Singer Ashanti Tests Positive For Covid-19 Days After Kenya Tour

American singer Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas has tested positive for Covid-19 a few days after flying home from a vacation in Kenya.

The singer disclosed the information in an Instagram post on Saturday night. She, however, noted that she is fine and not in any pain.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”

The actress cum record producer landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on December 7 and stayed at Hemingways Hotel in Karen, Nairobi.

During her vacation in Kenya, Ashanti toured Nairobi National Park from where she shared lots of photos and videos to her over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Following Ashanti’s positive Covid-19 result, Verzuz announced that the battle between the singer and Keyshia Cole that had been scheduled for Sunday night has been postponed to January 9, 2021.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process,” read a statement from Verzuz.

“First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”

Verzuz is an American webcast series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. It puts two superstars head-to-head as they play through their respective discographies.

