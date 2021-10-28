American Philanthropist Seeks Sh20 Million Refund from Kenyan Pastor

An American philanthropist has accused her Kenyan partner of defrauding her of a whopping Sh20 million in the name of supporting disadvantaged children.

According to Avis Goodheart, Kenyan pastor Esther Wambui who runs Noah’s Boat Goodheart Children’s Home in Migori, lied about the number of orphans she supports.

Apparently, Wambui claimed to have been supporting 148 orphans only for Goodheart to learn that she was only looking after 18 of them.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Ms Goodheart claimed to have sent at least Sh20 million to Wambui over the last four years.

Wambui has, however, disputed the figure saying she has only received Sh7 million from the foreigner.

Read: Kenyan in US Jailed For 20 Years For Sexually Assaulting 79-year-old Granny

Their partnership began in 2017 when Goodheart was in Kenya visiting children’s homes.

Since then, the American claims to have sent the preacher Sh100,000 every month before they decided to buy a piece of land in Migori County.

The foreigner allegedly helped raise funds for the construction of the orphanage until last year when the pandemic struck and she had to leave for her home country.

“I sent her lots of money and one of my sponsors gave $18,000 to buy a car, and the same week we sent $2,500 to buy a piece of property,” said Goodheart.

Goodheart now wants Wambui to return everything acquired using the donor funds including the vehicle, land, and animals.

Read Also: Kenyan In US Dies In Tragic Accident While Fleeing After Stabbing Wife

Wambui, has on her part denied the allegations. She has claimed that a certain group of people is to blame for her woes.

She also refuted claims that she has stolen from the American.

“Goodheart was sending Sh100,000 per month, with Sh60,000 going towards food for the children and the rest to their education,” said Wambui.

“I have all the documents for the pieces of land I have purchased. I bought five acres and I have built on three acres.”

Goodheart has instructed her lawyers to file a case against Wambui as she seeks a refund.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...