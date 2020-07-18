Ambrose Rachier Set For Another Term As Gor Mahia Chairman Unopposed

Gor Mahia current Chairman Ambrose Rachier retains the club’s top seat for another four-year term unopposed.

This is after Electoral Board overseeing the August 8 polls cleared candidates for the four positions and it emerged that no one submitted interest to contest for the Chair position.

The Board’s Secretary Kennedy Mbara confirms that two positions have been clinched unopposed – Chair position (bagged by Rachier) and Secretary General position which saw only one candidate in Samuel Ochola submitting his interest.

“We received submissions by the stated deadline date of 17th July and l can confirm two positions – Chair position and Secretary General positions had only Ambrose Rachier and Ochola showing their interests respectively and that means, Rachier has been elected Gor Mahia Chairman unopposed same to Samuel Ochola for the Secretary General post. We are just in the process of issuing certificates to them.

With the two positions gone unopposed, only the other two positions of Vice Chair and Treasury will be contested as per the club’s constitution and four candidates submitted their papers as confirmed by Electoral Board Secretary Mbara.

“Our preparations are on as scheduled for the August 8 event and we will have just two positions on the ballot – that’s Vice Chair and Treasurer positions which have seen four candidates presenting their interests. We have Francis Wasuna and Sally Bolo for the Vice Chair position and Chrispine Okoth will be taking on Dolfina Odhiambo for the Honorary Treasurer post.”

Elections will be done electronically with a total of 567 voters cleared for the process.

Cleared candidates:

I. Chairman

Ambrose Otieno Rachier

II. Vice- Chairman

1. Sally Bolo

2. Francis Wasuna

III. Secretary General

Samuel Mathews Ochola

IV. Honorary Treasury

1. Dolfina Achieng

2. Chrispine Okoth

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu