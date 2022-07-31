Ambira Boys Principal On Spot For Discriminating Against Students With Fee Arrears

The Principal of Ambira Boys High School, Mr Joseph Otieno is on the spot for allegedly discriminating against students with fee arrears.

Parents of students from Ambira Boys have lamented that the Principal has developed a habit of secluding students with fees arrears, where he denies them food and bars them from attending classes.

One parent, as quoted by the Star says her child called home claiming he was denied food and barred from attending classes while ideally restricted from leaving the school.

Another parent claimed she traveled all the way from Busia only to find the students lying on the playing field, tired, dirty and hungry.

“Our children were calling home to report that they were not attending classes, being denied food and not being allowed to go home,” she said.

The principal, Mr Otieno has however denied the claims reiterating that the supply of food and attending classes has been going on normally.

“The students took breakfast, lunch and supper. Nobody… not even a quarter human being has been sent home on the basis of school fee arrears,” the principal said.

Notably, Education CS George Magoha warned school heads against sending students home for failure to clear school fee balances.

The tough-speaking CS said no student should be sent home over fee arrears and any school head found guilty of the same would face disciplinary actions.

