Ambassador John Mwangemi Appointed KPA Acting Managing Director

Mwangemi’s appointment takes effect from July 1, 2021, as Eng. Rashid Salim proceeds on retirement.

The new acting MD will hold the position until a substantive Managing Director is appointed.

Mwangemi previously served as Kenya’s ambassador to Djibouti. Before Djibouti, he had served as Kenyan ambassador to Rwanda.

In March this year, KPA Board was directed to undertake a fresh recruitment exercise of the Managing Director after candidates who had applied for the position failed interviews.

“I have reviewed the list of names, scores and ranking of the candidates proposed for appointment as Managing Director, Kenya Ports Authority, and note that all the candidates scored below the desired threshold of 70% in the interview”, read a letter by Treasury CS Ukur Yatani to KPA Board Chairman Rtd Gen Joseph Kibwana.

Those who were shortlisted for the post include Former Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport Corridor chief executive officer Silvester Kasuku, former Principal Secretary at the Gender ministry Mwanamaka Mabruki, and Murshid Rashid.

Kasuku was third with 63 percent while Mabruki and Rashid scored 67 percent.

