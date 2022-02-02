Ethiopian Ambassador Wants Intensified Probe into Abduction of Businessman Samson Teklemichael

Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem wants Kenyan authorities to expedite the investigations into the alleged abduction of businessman Samson Teklemichael.

Samson Tecklemichael was abducted in November last year around Kileleshwa area. In videos that went viral on social media, the businessman was pulled out of a Bentley into a Subaru that was waiting by the roadside.

We haven't forgotten about Samson Teklemichael. A Tigrayan who was abducted in broad daylight from Kenya's capital while the police were watching. @ntvkenya @citizentvkenya @DCI_Kenya Where is Samson? pic.twitter.com/aoMBtqMXhw — The Patriot (@MikeFromTigray) December 7, 2021

The ambassador now says the embassy has approached the Kenyan authorities regarding the same although they are yet to make inroads.

Speaking to Citizen TV, he further intimated that the incident is very shocking and took place in broad daylight, with the public and local p[olice officers watching yet nothing has been done since.

Read: Wife of Missing Ethiopian Businessman Wants Police Compelled to Produce him in Court

“The tragedy that happened on November 19 which is now closer to three months has shocked not only Ethiopians but Kenyans. It took place in broad daylight in Kileleshwa in the presence of the public and traffic police and we have not seen our national Samson Teklemichael since then,” he said.

Earlier, the businessman’s wife, Milen Mezgebo through an application filed under a certificate of urgency called on the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to produce the body of her spouse.

Through lawyer Stanley Kangahi, Mezgebo sought to have the court to stop the State from deporting Teklemichael but to instead free him.