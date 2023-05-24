Judiciary Registrar Amadi Defends Self in Sh102 Million Gold Scam

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi has distanced herself from the Sh102 million gold scandal involving her law firm.

In an affidavit, Ms Amadi told Justice David Majanja that she left private practice in 2014 immediately after she was appointed as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

She swore that her son, Brian Amadi, has been managing the firm since her exit, hence she was unaware of the alleged gold deal involving Bruton Gold Trading LLC, a Dubai-based company.

Ms Amadi claimed that she did not receive or benefit from the monies allegedly paid by the foreign company as her son and Andrew Njenga Kiarie receive clients’ instructions, execute the same and receive any clients’ monies.

Brian, Kiarie and Kikanae Topoti are advocates at Amadi and Associates.

“I left the affairs of the firm in the hands of the second to fourth Defendants who opted to retain the firm name Amadi and Associates Advocates…. there was a difficulty with the registration of the changes to the firm with the Business Registration Service due to the existence of a Business Consultancy Firm operating with a similar name being Amadi and Associates,” she said.

Ms Amadi alleged that the conflict stalled the firm’s development and occasionally needed her help with legal formalities like opening bank accounts and other procedures.

“Due to the dormancy of the firm’s accounts for about four years from 13th January 2014 and given that I was previously the sole practitioner in the firm and the only mandate holder, Ochieng’ and Kiarie requested me to either re-activate the dormant firm accounts and on-board them or open fresh accounts for the firm with them as signatories,” she swore.

Amadi asserted that on June 9, 2020, she penned an introductory letter to ABC Bank Limited, and filled the account opening forms but indicated that she ceased practising law in 2014

She noted that in order for Brian and Kiarie to continue providing legal services to clients in compliance with the LSK Account Rules, the letter also affirmed their designation as signatories to the company accounts.

“Following the opening of the Bank Accounts, I had no further dealings with the firm. I am not a signatory to the Accounts and have no role in the firm and I have not drawn any income or profit from the firm since my taking the leave of absence in January 2014,” she added.

The court also heard that Ms Amadi was unaware of the scam, and had not taken part in its transaction.

She continued by saying that she was unfamiliar with the Dubai firm, Daniel Ndegws Kangara alias Daniel Muriithi, and Edward Taylor alias Mboronda Seyenkulo Sakor, who are also linked with the scandal.

