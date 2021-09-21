Alvin Otieno, Jeffrey Oluoch Make Vancouver 7s Dream Team

Two Shujaa players made the Dream Team for the just ended first leg of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series in Vancouver, Canada.

Kenya had a splendid run at the meet, finishing second behind South Africa in an all African final played early morning on Monday.

Apart from collective team effort, some Shujaa players stood out, notably forward Alvin Otieno and Jeffrey Oluoch.

It’s no wonder the two were voted for by fans as the Vancouver Sevens dream team.

Here's your HSBC Dream Team from Vancouver – as voted for by you! 🇿🇦 – 4

🇰🇪 – 2

🇺🇸 – 1#HSBC7s | @HSBC_Sport pic.twitter.com/unQADU3JE5 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 21, 2021

For the first time World Rugby roped in fans in determining the Dream Team through online voting.

South made the bulk of the team with four players, including the tournament’s most valuable player Ronald Brown.

