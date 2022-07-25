Alvin Chivondo: Tale Of A Serial Shoplifter Who Survives On Luck

The case of 22-year-old Alvin Chivondo is bitter-sweet, but sadly a depiction of what our society has turned into.

Chivondo made headlines earlier in May following revelations in court where he had been charged with shoplifting at a local supermarket.

Chivondo was charged with stealing 5 kgs of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil, 2 kgs of sugar, and tea leaves, all valued at Ksh3,165, at a Naivas supermarket.

He entered a guilty plea after which Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo handed him a one-year prison sentence or a fine of Sh100,000. Unable to raise the money, he was taken to Industrial Area prison.

The sentence did not go well with a section of social media users who were quick to point out that he did not deserve the ‘huge’ fine arguing that there are worse crimes being committed in the country.

Read: Alvin Chivondo Rearrested for Allegedly Stealing Maize Flour

Quickly, social media users rallied behind him and raised money to help him secure his freedom. Notably, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was not left behind as he took over the matter and paid his fine, securing his freedom.

Sonko went as far as providing Chivondo with a month’s supply of foodstuffs and promised him a job. The funds that had also been raised by wellwishers were used to offset his pending debts including accrued rents.

In just a matter of days, Chivondo was a free man, his bills settled and he had bagged himself a new job.

This however did not last and as the saying goes, “A leopard can’t change its spots” barely two weeks after, Chivondo was back to shoplifting again.

Read Also: Shoplifter Alvin Chivondo A Free Man, Gets Job, Foodstuff from Sonko

Chivondo was arrested for stealing maize flour at a supermarket along Ronald Ngala street, Nairobi and was taken to Central Police station. During the arrest, he was found in possession of illegal drugs.

Today, Chivondo was yet again arraigned at Milimani Law Courts for being in possession of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Bhang valued at Sh2,000.

His luck seems to have run out as the majority of social media users this time round have condemned his actions, with no good samaritan coming to his aid.

Thus, a majority are calling for his full prosecution so he can his lesson and find the change within himself.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...