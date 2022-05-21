Alvin Chivondo Rearrested for Allegedly Stealing Maize Flour

A man who was weeks ago released from prison for shoplifting has been rearrested for the same offence.

Alvin Chivondo was nabbed on Thursday for stealing maize flour at a supermarket along Ronald Ngala street, Nairobi.

He is currently being held at Central Police Station pending arraignment.

A few weeks ago, Chivondo was charged with stealing 5 kgs of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil, 2 kgs of sugar, and tea leaves, all valued at Ksh3,165, at a Naivas supermarket.

He entered a guilty plea after which Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo handed him a one-year prison sentence or a fine of Sh100,000.

Unable to raise the money, he was taken to Industrial Area prison.

He was released a day later after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko got wind of the news.

Sonko paid the Sh100,000 fine and gave him a month’s supply of food stuff and promised him a job.

“Many Kenyans are living in squalor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many will say that it’s PR but I like assisting people, that’s has been my passion since I was in high school in Kwale boys,” Sonko said.

The embattled Mombasa gubernatorial candidate added: “I have also promised to give him a one-month food stock plus offer him a job as well.”

