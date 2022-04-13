Alvin Chivondo: Kenyans Raise Funds to Pay Sh100,000 Fine

Kenyans are raising funds for a man who was on Wednesday sentenced to jail for a year or pay a Sh100,000 fine for shoplifting.

Alvin Chivondo is accused of stealing foodstuff worth Sh3,165 from a Naivas supermarket.

The goods included 5kgs of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil and 2kgs of sugar.

Shortly after his sentencing, ODM party leader Raila Odinga called for the immediate release of Mr Chivondo.

The presidential hopeful wondered why a petty offender was getting jail time yet criminals are getting a reprieve to campaign.

“Let Alvin Linus Chivondo be released unconditionally! Criminals are now getting a reprieve to campaign freely, while petty offenders are being jailed,” Raila tweeted.

The former prime minister was referring to DPP Noordin Haji’s recent decision to halt corruption cases against governors and members of parliament until after the August polls.

“We don’t want to be accused of making decisions based on political leanings,” Haji said.

When it came to punishing Chivondo, Raila accused the courts of being out of touch with the country’s economic predicament.

Kenya’s cost of living has risen dramatically, with prices of staples such as cooking oil, bread, and sugar skyrocketing.

“Let the courts get their priorities right, for once, you can’t jail a man for trying to feed his family,” Raila added.

As a result, comedian YY called on Kenyans to rally behind Chivondo and help raise the fine.

As of 7 p.m, well-wishers had contributed close to Sh30,000.

