Shoplifter Alvin Chivondo A Free Man, Gets Job, Foodstuff from Sonko

Convicted shoplifter Alvin Chivondo is a free man after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko settled a Sh100,000 fine instituted by a Nairobi court.

Mr Chivondo was released on Thursday from the Industrial Area Prison.

He was received by the former senator’s team.

Chivondo was then escorted to Sonko’s Upper Hill offices where he was handed a month’s supply of foodstuff.

The foodstuff, Sonko mentioned, was purchased at the same supermarket that Chivondo had stolen goods worth Sh3,165.

“The shopping was done at the same supermarket where he was arrested after stealing the food items to feed his family,” tweeted Sonko.

Sonko also fulfilled his promise to offer the young man a job. Chivondo will join the infamous Sonko Rescue Team.

“Handing over the one-month food items stock to Mr. Alvin Chivondo who has just been freed from industrial area prison by my team after we managed to secure his freedom. Chivondo was jailed yesterday for stealing foodstuffs at Naivas,” added Sonko.

“We’ve offered Alvin Chivondo a job at our Upper Hill offices and our team in the office has showed him what his job entails.”

Chivondo entered a guilty plea to shoplifting charges but pleaded with the court to be lenient.

He had taken 5kgs of sugar, rice, honey, tea leaves and rice.

As a result the father of a four-month-old baby was sentenced to a year behind bars or pay a Sh100,000 fine.

Reports indicated that Chivondo posed as a regular customer, picked the aforementioned goods then packed them into a non-woven carrier bag without settling the bill.

