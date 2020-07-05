How Actor Alvan Gatitu Was Forced To Sleep Out In The Cold As ‘Friends’ Refused To Help After His House Was Locked

Actor and internet sensation Alvan Gatitu was this weekend forced to spend a night out in the cold, after his landlord locked his house due to rent arrears.

In a video posted online, Alvan says that he had forfeited his rent for a couple of months, forcing his landlord to disconnect his water and electricity in the last two and half weeks.

On Saturday, Alvan says he came home only to find that his house had been locked, as the landlord demanded to be paid the arrears.

The former Tusker Project Fame contestant said that he called a number of his friends, who couldn’t help him since they “had their own problems”.

He later called a female friend, who promised to help but as soon as he arrived at her place, the friend ordered the guards not to let him in.

“As soon as I got to her gate, she told the security guards not to let me in. I explained to the guards what was happening and they gave me a place to sleep (their store and changing room). They stretched out a carton and gave me a duvet,” he said.

Alvan had reached out to his church who sent him Ksh2,000. He used Ksh1,000 as transport to the friend’s place.

According to Alvan, he made the video “to remove the shame and pretence that comes with celebrity life.

“There is a day that comes when you can’t put 2 and 2 together and even your friends will fail you, even the brightest fail at times. This is a message to everyone out there, I am here to remove the whole celebrity facade by keeping it real,” he asserted.

Alvan has been making videos for online consumption, and has been a Tiktok sensation in the recent past.

“There comes a time when all you have worked for blows up in your face. When you call your friends and none of them can help you. When you reach out to people and none can give you help. Today is that day for me,” he added.

In the recent past, several people have lost their source of livelihoods due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that has wrecked businesses leading to loss of jobs.

As of June 5, it was estimated that at least one million Kenyans have lost their jobs or have been put on indefinite unpaid leave.

