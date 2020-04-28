Now That You Reopened Restaurants, Allow Churches to Reopen Too – Pastor Tells Gov’t

A city Pastor is now calling upon the government to open the churches the same way it has opened restaurants, saying that the church is more essential than the restaurants.

In a Facebook Post, Pastor Godfrey Migwi argues that churches and mosques have been the first points of call for the state, in case a disaster strikes.

“Every time we are faced with a crisis as a country, the government, in collusion with religious leaders, call for prayers. Matatus are operating daily transporting thousands of Kenyans daily, barbershop and saloons are still operating giving services to thousands of Kenyans daily, malls and supermarkets which serve more 10,000 people per day (are still operating). If your government can allow all those services, what about the church which is very essential to us all,” wrote Migwi.

According to the Pastor, if the food and beer vendors have been allowed to reopen, then the churches should be reopened, though under strict guidelines.

“Now that the government has given restaurants the green light to reopen to the public for them to eat and drink soft drinks and alcohol from morning to evening in daily basis good to know , Jesus said in the book of Matthew 4:4; Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.'”, ” he adds.

The vocal Pastor who has been a regular government critic now says other religious leaders have been hypocritical, only playing the tune of the government for money.

“I don’t want to ask where is the voice of religious leaders in Kenya. I know them very well, they fear and always rebrand themselves holier who can’t challenge or correct when things are not right in the country,” he adds.

He says that the church can offer crucial services at a time like this such as counselling the depressed.

“The church only gather one or two days per week and we can follow any guidelines from government more than any one else, other service givers do it on a daily basis. As a pastor and counsellor many Kenyans are suffering depression which is manageable through talk therapy,” he concludes.

Yesterday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe authorised reopening of restaurants under a series of guidelines that restaurant owners will be required to adhere to.

Kagwe said that the establishments will only operate between 5am and 4pm even as cases of coronavirus increase.

Workers at these food joints will be tested for the respiratory disease while customers will at all times maintain a distance of 1.5 metres.

