Alleged Mother of Speaker Lusaka’s Unborn Child was a Nominated Bungoma MCA

Earlier this week, Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka was sued by a woman who is allegedly carrying his child.

In documents seen by Kahawa Tungu, the woman, Irene Naswa Mutaki, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, said that the speaker has neglected his responsibilities towards his unborn child.

Thus, she wanted Sh200,000 per month in support for her unborn child or a lump sum of Sh25 million if unable to meet his monthly obligations. She also wants the senate speaker to include her in his medical cover.

“The cause of their disagreement was exacerbated by Lusaka’s insistence on terminating the pregnancy, a proposal that the applicant declined to accede to and now she is three months pregnant and counting since she discovered that she was expectant of Lusaka’s child as she has not been intimate with any other man other than the respondent, a fact that can be confirmed through a prenatal paternity test,” court papers read in part.

New details now emerging reveal that Irene Mutaki was a Nominated MCA in Bungoma County Assembly before being replaced.

According to K24, Mutaki wanted to be a Member of Parliament for Webuye East under the Ford Kenya Party Ticket. She however lost during party nominations to Daniel Wanyama.

Despite losing party nominations, Irene continued to campaign for the winning candidate, Daniel Wanyama, hence winning the heart of Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

It was then that she was nominated to the County Assembly.

”She used to sing in Ford Kenya rallies during the campaigns until the top three county seats were won by the party,” a source is quoted by the publication.

Apparently, Irene Mutaki’s nomination to the county assembly was later revoked following numerous complaints and was later replaced by Luke Opwora.

In court documents, the matter has been certified as urgent with Justice James Makau directing that the Speaker is served.

The case will be heard on July 7.

