Alleged DCI Officers Raid Homes Of Senator Cleophas Malala, Christopher Langat At Night

Alleged officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday night raided the homes of Bomet Senator Dr Christopher Langat and his Kakamega counterpart Cleophas Malala, demanding to arrest them.

Dr Langat’s home in Nyayo Estate Embakasi was the first to be raided at around 10pm, forcing fellow senators to come to his rescue. The officers however held their ground, and by the time of going to press they were surrounding his house.

Speaking through the window of his house, Senator Langat held that he would not go anywhere till morning.

“I was in church in the morning if you wanted you would have arrested me, where are you taking me at night?”he said.

Other officers raided the home of Senator Malala at around 2am, also demanding to arrest him. The officers led by an inspector Dominic Muli said that they had been sent by a Pius Gitahi from the Special Unit.

Speaking outside Senator Langat’s home, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and the immediate former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said that the Senators were being targeted for their staunch opposition against the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) revenue sharing formula.

Murkomen who had earlier revealed that five senators were targeted for arrest said that they would not allow Senate proceedings to continue in case one of the senators was arrested.

“Mr Speaker (Ken) Lusaka, there could be many other things you have done in the past, but if you try to continue the proceedings of the Senate in the absence of a senator arrested unconstitutionally, to subvert the will of the people of Bomet and Kenya, know for yourself that there shall be no Senate and we will not allow Senate proceedings to continue,” said Murkomen.

It now remains a matter of wait and see and the Senate converges for a record ninth time to deliberate on the formula proposed by CRA.

Among the senators who have opposed the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) formula despite their counties gaining include Mithika Linturi (Meru), Christopher Langat (Bomet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Cleophas Malala (Kakamega).

Earlier on, the Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata accused senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto of trying to cripple the motion, despite their counties being among the top “gainers”.

“Some counties from Rift Valley, their senators come from regions which are going to be the most beneficiaries of this formula. But they have decided to go against the formula,” said Kang’ata.

Senators have for a record eight times deferred debate on the formula, delaying allocation and release of funds to counties.

“Somebody must have called them, they are nolonger supporting the new formula, particularly from a certain region. They are ready to sacrifice their billions just to ensure a Kikuyu county does not gain even a single shilling,” said Kang’ata.

“The reason we (from the Mt Kenya region) are fighting for this formula is because we want strong counties after President Uhuru Kenyata leaves Presidency.”

