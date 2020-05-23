in SPORTS

Ex-Kenya Rugby Sevens Player Allan Makaka Perishes In Road Accident

Former Kenya rugby sevens player Allan Makaka Shisiali is dead.

Allan perished in a road accident along Mombasa road, Nairobi last night, according to reports.

In his heydays, Allan played for Kenya Harlequin FC as a flier.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

