Ex-Kenya Rugby Sevens Player Allan Makaka Perishes In Road Accident

Former Kenya rugby sevens player Allan Makaka Shisiali is dead.
Allan perished in a road accident along Mombasa road, Nairobi last night, according to reports.
Former Kenya Rugby Sevens player Allan Makaka Shisiali has died after a freak accident on Mombasa Road last night. #RIPMakaka pic.twitter.com/lmWJnERe0t
— Don Kev (@Kevin_teya) May 23, 2020
Sad news to wake up to
Former #Kenya7s player Allan Makaka has passed on after he was involved in a road accident last night.
Condolences to his family and mates.#Ripmakaka pic.twitter.com/GF1SnsdjS8
— Grace Mwelu (@Gmwelu) May 23, 2020
In his heydays, Allan played for Kenya Harlequin FC as a flier.
