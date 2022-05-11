in ENTERTAINMENT

All You Need To Know About Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Shop Opening In Kenya In May

Fenty beauty
Fenty beauty (Courtesy)

Musician cum business mogul Robyn Rihanna Fenty popularly known as Rihanna is expanding her business empire and her skincare products will soon be available in some African countries.

Taking to her social media, Rihanna announced that Fenty beauty and Fenty skin will be dropping in Africa in some selected shops. The products will officially launch on May 27, 2022.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! Fenty Beauty and Fenty skin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we coming at ya on May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!!” She wrote.

Read: Rihanna , Pharell William Mourn the Death Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

In Kenya, Fenty skin will be available at Lintons Beauty World a renowned beauty and skincare shop.

Lintons beauty was founded in 2008 by Dr Joyce Gikunda and Edward Gikunda and currently operates close to 30 shops in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kampala and Uganda.

Here are other African stores that will sell the products:

  • Botswana: Edgars
  • Ghana: Essenza Ghana
  • Kenya: Lintons Beauty
  • Namibia: Edgars
  • Nigeria: Essenza Nigeria
  • South Africa: Arc Stores / Edgars
  • Zambia: Color Café Zambia
  • Zimbabwe: Catts Beaute

Notably, in 2020, renowned comic sensation Elsa Majimbo bagged an ambassadorial role with Rihanna’s Fenty where she showcased the brand’s glasses in every shade.

“Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone!” read the tweet on Fenty’s official page.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Fenty BeautyRihanna

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Grant's Triple Wood 12

Grant’s Triple Wood 12 Whisky Now Available in Kenya
Kalonzo Musyoka

How Uhuru’s Call Influenced Kalonzo’s Change of Heart on Running Mate Interviews