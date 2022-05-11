All You Need To Know About Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Shop Opening In Kenya In May

Musician cum business mogul Robyn Rihanna Fenty popularly known as Rihanna is expanding her business empire and her skincare products will soon be available in some African countries.

Taking to her social media, Rihanna announced that Fenty beauty and Fenty skin will be dropping in Africa in some selected shops. The products will officially launch on May 27, 2022.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! Fenty Beauty and Fenty skin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we coming at ya on May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!!” She wrote.

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/LNmYRY3Zip — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2022

In Kenya, Fenty skin will be available at Lintons Beauty World a renowned beauty and skincare shop.

Lintons beauty was founded in 2008 by Dr Joyce Gikunda and Edward Gikunda and currently operates close to 30 shops in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kampala and Uganda.

Kenya!!! See y'all in Lintons Beauty! ✨ https://t.co/sqtdJi1ZLJ — FENTY BEAUTY (@fentybeauty) May 10, 2022

Here are other African stores that will sell the products:

Botswana: Edgars

Ghana: Essenza Ghana

Kenya: Lintons Beauty

Namibia: Edgars

Nigeria: Essenza Nigeria

South Africa: Arc Stores / Edgars

Zambia: Color Café Zambia

Zimbabwe: Catts Beaute

Notably, in 2020, renowned comic sensation Elsa Majimbo bagged an ambassadorial role with Rihanna’s Fenty where she showcased the brand’s glasses in every shade.

“Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone!” read the tweet on Fenty’s official page.

