All You Need To Know About 22Bet Kenya

22 Bet Kenya, one of the fastest-growing sports books site in Kenya, has experienced tremendous growth in the last few months courtesy of its several offers ranging from live sports to virtual sports options.

In the recent past, 22Bet Kenya has gained a lot of traction amongst punters, following its offer for 100 percent welcome bonus for first deposit up to Ksh15,000.

To earn yourself this bonus all you need to do is complete your registration with the site and make your initial deposit. No matter the size of your first deposit, you will receive a bonus that matches the same amount, up to that maximum of Ksh15,000 (sports betting only – if you take the casino bonus you will receive up to Ksh35,000 but you will not be able to use any of that money for sports betting).

Is 22Bet Kenya Secure/Reliable?

Security and reliability should be synonymous with any system that involves monetary transaction. You do not want to make a deposit and tomorrow you find an error with all your investment.

22Bet Kenya uses 128bit encryption technology to protect punters’ personal data against breaches, which is almost impossible to crack, even by the best hacker on the planet.

In addition, 22Bet Kenya does not keep record of personal financial information about you – if, when making a deposit you see ‘pre-filled’ financial information those details have been stored nowhere but on your own computer or mobile phone.

“22Bet Kenya prides itself in supplying the best odds, and the highest number of sporting events available to Kenyans anywhere. The site is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you do get stuck at 22Bet Kenya then customer support is available for you, night and day,” says the company.

Read: Punters To Get 8% Cashback On Euro 2020 Bets Placed on 22Bet Kenya

22Bet Kenya also offers a weekly reload bonus that could be worth up to Ksh15,000. Like the welcome bonus, this is a highly beneficial 100 percent matched deposit bonus. You can only claim one bonus every Friday, and any amount you deposit is matched 100 percent up to that maximum Ksh15,000 limit.

“You have 24 hours to wager your Friday bonus, else it and any winnings derived from it are removed from your account,” adds the company.

Your reload bonus must be wagered three times over within 24 hours of being awarded, and on accumulators only. An accumulator must contain a minimum of three selections, and must have total odds of at least 1.40 (2/5).

How to register yourself on 22Bet Kenya

To become a punter or starting betting on 22Bet Kenya, you do not need any agent. Follow the following steps and you can start placing your bets within minutes:-

Go to the 22Bet Kenya home page

Click on the green ‘registration’ button at the top of the screen

Enter your phone number and choose a password. You can also choose the currency you would like to play with if you do not want to use Kenyan shillings. You can enter a promo code here too, should you want a different bonus to the standard 22Bet welcome bonus

Click on the ‘register’ button. If your phone number is accepted you will receive a message saying that your registration has been successful, and that further instructions have been sent to your mobile phone

Follow the instructions as outlined in the message sent to your mobile phone. Fill in all required fields and click on the ‘OK’ button when you are done. You should then receive a message saying that your registration is now complete.

22Bet runs virtual football, horse racing, greyhounds, speedway, velodrome, trotting and tennis events.

Apart from the sports events, 22Bet Kenya offers virtual betting, where one can place their bets on virtual games provided by 1X2 Gaming, Leap Gaming and others.

All the popular sports and events are listed, including football, tennis, basketball and volleyball.

How to deposit/withdraw from 22Bet Kenya

You can use bank cards (such as Visa), eWallets (Skrill, Nordea, WebMoney) or bank transfers, but the payment system that should be the most interesting for people in Kenya is mobile payments.

There are a number of mobile payment service providers accepted by 22Bet Kenya, including Beeline, Tele2, EazzyPay, MTC, MegaFon and Siru Mobile. The service most useful to Kenyan sports bettors though is M-Pesa.

Read: Understanding Bonuses In The Sports Betting Industry: Case of 22Bet

To make a deposit using M-Pesa you simply use the M-Pesa app on your mobile phone. Enter the 22Bet Paybill number as found in your account details on the site, and the amount that you want to deposit. Once your transaction has been approved, you will receive an SMS confirming it. You can then check your 22Bet Kenya account to make sure that the money is now available in your sports betting account.

To withdraw, go to your account page at 22Bet Kenya and enter the amount in your account that you wish to withdraw, your mobile phone number and your PIN. Once approved, 22Bet Kenya will transfer the money to your mobile money account.

How to install 22Bet Kenya app

For Android devices, go to 22bet.co.ke/mobile/ on your device and click on the ‘Download the Android App’ button. This will trigger the download of an apk (Android Package) file. Once downloaded, click on it. You may need to go into your settings and select “allow installation of apps from unknown sources”. Once the app has installed it will be available in your apps menu. Tap the app to get started.

iPhone

Go to 22bet.co.ke/mobile/ on your device and scan the given QR code or follow the link if you want to download manually. Click the downloaded file and select ‘install’. Once installed, go to Settings > General > Device Management and select ‘Enterprise apps’. Select the NITEKS, OOO and click ‘Trust’. You are now good to go!

Sports

22Bet offers betting stake in Alpine Skiing, American Football, Athletics, Australian Rules, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Bicycle Riding, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Darts, eSports, Formula 1, Futsal, Gaelic Football, Golf, Greyhounds, Handball, Horse Racing, Hurling, Martial Arts, Motorbikes, Motorsport, Muay Thai, Netball, Pesapallo, Poker, Rugby (Union), Squash, Sumo, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Trotting, UFC, Volleyball and Water Polo.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu