All Schools To Reopen On January 4, 2021, CS Magoha Declares

The Education Ministry has released a new calendar for the year 2021 following the disruption of learning in the country by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said all schools will reopen fully on January 4, 2021.

In the new calendar, Pre Primary 1&2, Grade 1, 2 and 3, Class 5, 6 and 7 and Form 1, 2 and 3 will start their second term on January 4, and end on March 19.

Prof Magoha announced that non-candidate classes will proceed for a 7-week break to allow for the administration, marking and grading of Kenya Certificate of Primary and Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The CS further said Grade 4 Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) learners who reopened school on October 12 alongside Class Eight and Form Four candidates, will transition to Grade 5 in July 2021.

All 4-year-olds will join PP1 in July 2021.

The CS assured parents that the government has made necessary arrangements to ensure learners are safe when schools reopen.

“I want to assure the country that the government is determined to ensure a safe reopening and learning in schools, in doing so we are drawing lessons from the partial reopening that has taken place since October, ” said Prof Magoha.

“We are confident that we will remain on the right trajectory to finding the winning formula.”

At the same time, the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) advised all teachers who are aged 58 years and above, and especially those with pre-existing conditions to work from home as much as possible.

TSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia said such teachers can be assigned other critical roles such preparing schemes of work, learning materials among other duties.

