All Clear in Eastleigh Following Bomb Scare at Yare Towers

Yare towers Eastleigh
Yare Towers in Eastleigh. [Courtesy]

Anxiety has gripped Eastleigh residents following a bomb scare.

Bomb experts have been deployed to the area after unknown people left behind a note within Yare Plaza indicating that there was an explosive device.

The note indicated that the explosive was set to go off anytime from 1 pm.

Confirming the incident was Starehe Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kiragu, who stated that the search for the explosive was ongoing.

As at Thursday afternoon, experts combing through the building were yet to find anything.

Tenants had been evacuated and the area cordoned off.

Reports also indicate that at press-time, authorities had given the greenlight for occupants to return to their places of work.

“It’s all clear at Yare Towers, Eastleigh as security agencies give the green light. Tenants are back. Roads reopen. Well done to all the officers who swung into action and brought this scare and tension to an end,” tweeted Ahmed Mohamed alias Asmali.

