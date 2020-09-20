in NEWS

Alinur Mohamed “Somali Guy” Arrested For Holding An Illegal Meeting [Video]

Alinur Mohamed, an aspiring Member of Parliament, was on Sunday arrested while donating food at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

Mohamed, who is popularly known as “The Somali Guy”, was in the company of musician Bahati when he was roughed up and forced into a Police Vehicle.

The police accused him of holding an illegal meeting.

The government banned social gatherings in March this year following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several politicians have been arrested in the past for flouting the government guidelines including Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were who was in July fined Ksh15,000 for holding a public gathering in total disregard of an existing ban on such meetings.

Were was arrested at the chief’s camp in Oyugi town where he was distributing sanitisers to the locals.

Police said that group was not observing social distancing rules and other health regulations issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

