MP Alice Wahome Says She Won’t Resign Over Advisory To Dissolve Parliament

Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has dismissed claims by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi that she will resign over the advisory to dissolve Parliament.

Havi had on Saturday indicated that he had received confirmation that the MP will tender her resignation following Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta to send lawmakers home over failure to enact legislation required in the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule.

“Honorable Alice Wahome Member of National Assembly for Kandara Constituency has confirmed that she will resign following the advise by CJ David Maraga to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament. Who is else has taken this course we support him/her for re-election? ^DoS,” said Havi.

Honorable Alice Wahome Member of National Assembly for Kandara Constituency has confirmed that she will resign following the advise by CJ David Maraga to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament. Who is else has taken this course we support him/her for re-election? ^DoS — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) September 26, 2020

But in a tweet on Sunday, Wahome said she has no such intention.

“I have seen a post by Nelson Havi LSK President circulating in the social media that I will resign from Kandara Parliamentary seat by reason of C J Maraga advisory of dissolution of Parliament. Advisory is directed against Parliament not individual members. I m not resigning, ” said Wahome.

LSK is among six groups that had filed petitions demanding the dissolution of the August House over failure to enact the gender rule.

On Thursday, Havi issued a statement demanding that the Head of State dissolves Parliament in 21 days.

Read Also: LSK President Havi Wants MPs’ Security, Salaries Withdrawn Following Advisory To Dissolve Parliament

Havi said both the National Assembly and the Senate will be operating unlawfully from October 21.

In a letter to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, Havi wants the legislators’ pay to stop being remitted.

He also asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to withdraw the lawmakers’ security details once the 21 day period lapses.

The High Court has since suspended the implementation of Maraga’s advisory following a petition filed by two Kenyans.

Read Also: High Court Halts Implementation Of Maraga’s Advisory On Dissolution Of Parliament

The petitioners argue that that the written advice to the President is not judicial.

“In the circumstances of this case, I, therefore, find the petitioners’ notice of motion dated September 23 merited. I allow it in terms of prayer so that a conservatory order issued for the preservation of the status quo of the Advice of the Chief Justice dated September 21 to the president pending inter parties hearing and determination of the petition,” Justice Weldon Korir ruled on Thursday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu.