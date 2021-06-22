Alice Wahome Alleges MPs Making Killing with Falsified Mileage Claims

A cash crunch affecting members of Parliament has some members making dubious mileage claims, Kandara MP Alice Wahome told Citizen TV on Tuesday.

Wahome who was debating alongside her Eldas counterpart Adan Keynan claimed members have designed ways to steal from the public coffers.

The debate took a turn for the worst when outspoken Kandara legislator alleged that MPs like Keynan make more than Sh1 million in travel allowances.

“MPs like me who live nearby and do not pass the 750 kilometers mileage range are not entitled to mileage allowance, but others who live further away end up making more than Ksh. 1 million!” Wahome said.

Alice Wahome, MP, Kandara & Adan Keynan, Joint Sec., Jubilee PG get into heated argument after Alice Wahome claims Keynan receives over Ksh. 1 Million per month in mileage only & says mileage is the largest cartel in Parliament #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/fl68Lxmxva — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 22, 2021

She added that lawmakers, particularly from the Central Kenya region receive a meagre Sh40,000 or Sh60,000 in mileage allowances.

A displeased Keynan interjected and accused Wahome of lying to Kenyans.

“Act with a bit of decorum and respect, that was not the topic of discussion, It is not good to lie, you wont get away with that. Where I come from its 1600 kilometers, another person in Turkana is more than 200 kilometers, these people need to be represented,” said Keynan.

Without specifying how much he receives in travel allowances, Keynan noted that the monies are regulated by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and are not subject to influence by the House.

As she threatened to walk out of the live show, Wahome said Keynan is a part of the mileage cartel that has been falsify receipts to make a killing with their mileage claims.

“They say they travel on the road, and they receive money but then they take flights and bring receipts that are not genuine,” she continued.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu