Ali Mwatsau’s Spouse Speaks Out Following Assassination Attempt

The spouse of Mombasa politician Ali Mwatsau has spoken for the first time following the assassination attempt on her husband’s life.

Midred Odinga now says the attack on her husband was politically instigated and the police have shown laxity in probing the matter.

According to Mildred, the husband has been very vocal on matters of land injustices and is a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto.

Notably, he is vying for a political seat in Mvita constituency under DP Ruto’s UDA Party. Thus, Mildred alludes that these connections might have warranted the assassination attempt on her husband.

"My husband is a supporter of DP William Ruto. He has been at the forefront of voicing concerns about land injustices at the Coast," she told Nation. She adds that prior to the shooting incident, the husband who had visited their Tudor home received a call from unknown people and thus he left. Yesterday, Ali Mwatsau's vehicle was sprayed with over 15 bullets around Tudor area. He survived the attack but was seriously injured. He sustained gunshot wounds on his arms and legs and was rushed to Mombasa hospital where he is receiving treatment. So far, investigations into the same are ongoing with authorities having visited the scene, taken photographs and collected forensic evidence.

