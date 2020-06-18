Mohammed Ali Claims MPs Have Been Threatened To Disown Signatures On Motion To Impeach CS Macharia

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali now says some of his colleagues who appended signatures on a motion to impeach Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia have chickened out.

At least 35 MPs out of the 90 who signed the petition have reportedly disowned the motion which was tabled before the House on Wednesday.

Igembe South MP Paul Murigi claimed that the MP tricked him that the signature was to help him (Ali) obtain a loan from Parliament Sacco.

“The MP told me the signatures were to help him obtain a loan,” he said adding that he had written to Speaker Justin Muturi to withdrawal the signature.

Addressing members of the press on Thursday at Parliament buildings alone, the lawmaker popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu, claimed that some of the MPs, a majority from Coastal region who have abandoned the course, had received threats from state agencies over various alleged “crimes”.

“Some of the Members of Parliament that you are seeing here have already been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) so that they are frustrated so that they are able to run away from this motion, ” he said.

But the vocal lawmaker says the MPs can’t withdraw the signatures and the impeachment motion will go on.

“How do you sign without reading? The standing order is very clear once a Member of Parliament appends a signature he or she can not withdraw, ” he added.

“The coastal region leaders have run away leaving me to fight alone. I would rather win or lose with honour. This motion will go on because there is no way they are going to stop it.”

I don't practice love in war and war in love.#ImpeachJamesMacharia pic.twitter.com/oPtEsrRYyG — Mohammed Ali, HSC (@MohaJichoPevu) June 18, 2020

In the petition, Macharia is accused of overseeing stalled government projects worth Ksh100 billion and being part of the Afya House scandal that saw taxpayers lose Ksh5.2 billion in 2016 when he was the Health CS.

Ali also accuses Macharia of failing to explain the loss of Ksh1.5 billion that was meant for construction of housing projects in Nairobi by Suraya Property Group. The MP links the group to the CS.

The CS is also accused of failing to involve other transport stakeholders in the implementation of the directive to have all cargo from the Port of Mombasa transported through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) affecting many Kenyans who rely on the business of cargo transport.

“This has caused a lot of public suffering in the transport sector which has led to many businesses closing down and loss of over 100,000 jobs,” reads the petition.

“It is very annoying that the Cabinet Secretary continues to ignore stakeholders in the implementation of ministry projects.”

Due to the sensitivity of the matter at hand, Ali called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to beef up his security.

Ali, who quit journalism to pursue politics, says he would bring his once-popular investigative program “Jicho Pevu” to Parliament to put state officers to task over public resources.

