Ali Kiba’s Wife Amina Files For Divorce Citing Abuse, Demands Sh200k Monthly Upkeep

Tanzanian Bongo Flava artist Ally Salehe Kiba best known by his stage moniker Ali Kiba will soon be a single man.

The Bwana Mdogo crooner is married to a Kenyan woman known as Amina Khalef. The couple has been together for three years and share two children.

Word has it that things are not rosy in the Kiba household after Amina filed for divorce at the Mombasa Kadhi’s court citing neglect, stress and frustrations by in-laws.

In her suit, Amina who hails from the coastal city of Mombasa claimed the singer has been unfaithful and has been verbally abusive.

She also noted that things fell took a turn for the worst six months into their union.

“The respondent (Ali Kiba) has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner’s feelings,” she says in court papers filed on January 8.

She has also accused the singer of neglecting to meet the family’s basic necessities, such as food and basic upkeep.

As a result, Amina has requested for a Sh200,000 monthly maintenance as well as medical care for the couple’s two children.

She also told the court that following the birth of their first child on February 19, 2019, Kiba would abandon her at their marital home, leaving her without food or basic maintenance, despite the fact that she was breastfeeding at the time.

Kiba was hesitant and indifferent to Amina’s efforts to reach out and settle their concerns, she alleged.

“In the foregoing, it is clear that the respondent (Kiba) has been acting in a manner not expected of a married person and in total disregard for the petitioners feeling, thus causing pain, anguish, mental suffering, depression and psychological torture,” court papers read.

“The marriage is irreversibly severely broken with no chance of being salvaged.”

The musician has been given 15 days to respond to the divorce suit after failing to honour summonses.

“Should you fail to appear within the time mentioned above, the plaintiff may proceed with the suit and judgment given in your absence,” reads Kadhi’s order.

Also getting divorced is Kiba’s friend and Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Joho’s second wife Madina Fazzini filed for divorce on January 26 noting the governor abandoned her two years after getting married.

The county boss has consented to the dissolution of the union.

