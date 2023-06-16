Ali Kiba’s Estranged Wife Amina Asks Him to Set Her Free, Sign Divorce Papers

Bongo star Ali Kiba’s estranged wife, Amina Khalef, wants him to set her free.

Amina filed for divorce in 2022 citing neglect, stress and frustrations by in-laws.

In her suit, Amina who hails from the coastal city of Mombasa claimed the singer has been unfaithful and has been verbally abusive.

“The respondent (Ali Kiba) has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner’s feelings,” she said in court papers filed on January 8, 2022.

Now, the mother of two wants the crooner to sign the divorce papers because she has been facing frustrations caused by Kiba.

On Thursday, Amina said the singer has been living freely while still holding her hostage by referring to her as “someone’s wife”.

“I have realized the need to address this; I think it has become too much! I am tired of being disrespected publicly, while people fail to understand the situation behind the scenes, the shadow of being ‘someone’s wife’,” Amina said.

“In the name of protecting his brand, as he claims, I kindly ask him to sign the papers so that I can obtain my divorce, and each of us can continue to live freely. Thank you!”

Papers filed at the Mombasa Kadhi’s court indicate that their marriage fell apart six months into the union.

Amina requested for a Sh200,000 monthly maintenance as well as medical care for their two children.

