Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Appoints New Prime Minister After Thwarted Coup

Gabon President Ali Bongo has appointed a new prime Minister after a thwarted attempted coup by Military officers last week.

The planners of the coup were arrested hours after seizing the National radio station trying to overthrow the President who has been away in Morocco for the past two months after suffering a stroke.

Ondo Obiang the leader of the coup said the coup was being carried out “to restore democracy” and to oust “those who, in a cowardly way, assassinated our young compatriots on the night of August 31 2016” – a reference to deadly violence that erupted after Bongo was declared the winner of a disputed election.

Bongo appointed Julien Nkoghe Bekale as prime minister, replacing Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet, who has served since 2016. He hails from the Fang tribe which is the largest ethnic community in Gabon. Bongo has followed the roots of his father by this appointment broadening the president’s base.

His absence in the country since he suffered his stroke has led many to believe that He was unfit for the presidency although the government has insisted he is recovering well.

