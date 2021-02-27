Alfred Nyadera, Man Who Tortured, Stabbed Girlfriend In Pipeline Freed

Alfred Nyadera Nyakwama, a man who tortured and stabbed his girlfriend in Embakasi’s Pipeline area has been freed.

According to Star, Jane Mutheu, the victim who was also his girlfriend has withdrawn the charges that were leveled against the suspect.

Alfred had been charged with attempted murder for torturing the girlfriend for four hours before stabbing her severally with a knife on the head, shoulders, hands and back.

Reports indicate that he suspected his girlfriend was dealing with other people hence went to her place to confront her before the events unraveled.

For close to four hours, Alfred forced Jane to call the male contacts on her phone book as he suspected she was having an affair with them.

The neighbors of the victim tried to gain access into the house to no avail as he had locked the door from inside with a padlock.

The next morning, Alfred managed to escape and traveled to Kisii where he went into hiding before he was later arrested.

Despite the application by the girlfriend to withdraw from the case, the state counsel Jacklyn Kisoo objected.

“Your owner when the matter came up for plea it elicited reaction and this a matter of great public interest so far two witnesses have already testified including the victim, I ask the court to dismiss the application,” she said.

Kisoo referenced the rising cases of domestic violence hence wants dire actions taken on the suspect to set precedence.

“A few months later and a few pieces of silver the victim has decided to withdraw the case. I have asked myself if the victim is willing to withdraw the matter as they have settled and she is ready to move on whose justice will the court be pursuing,” said Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga in his ruling.

