Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap Signs Coalition Agreement with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Coalition

Maendeleo Chap Chap party has announced its exit from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party.

MCC party leader Alfred Mutua announced on Monday that the outfit has found a new home in the Kenya Kwanza coalition which supports Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

The party signed a coalition agreement with Kenya Kwanza last night. Kenya Kwanza is expected to deposit its agreement with several political parties with the Registrar of Political Parties before close of business today.

While announcing the divorce with Azimio at a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, the Machakos County Governor cited exclusion as the main reason for the exit.

He said MCC had been excluded from the Azimio lineup, campaign programs and funding.

“As a party, we have not been allowed to discuss what our role would be after the elections,” he said adding that MCC has not been furnished with copies of the Azimio coalition agreement signed on April 2.

Citing, dishonesty and malice, Mutua expressed fears that the agreement could have been altered.

He said he was, particularly, uncomfortable with Azimio’s plans to zone some regions, which could lock out aspirants from ‘small’ parties from participating in the August 9 General Election.

“We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning,” said Mutua.

Also expected to ditch Azimio is Pamoja African Alliance Party (PAA) of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

A few weeks ago, Mutua’s MCC and seven others threatened to walk out of the Raila Odinga-led coalition party if their grievances were not addressed.

According to the aggrieved parties, there was lack of inclusivity and consultation within the coalition. They were also worried that the coalition leadership was made up of members from Jubilee, ODM and Wiper parties only, leaving out 23 others.

“Coalitions agreement documents have not been shown to us and yet they are insisting that we should sign. We will not agree to this,” said Mutua.

As a result, the coalition Council, the top organ of Azimio, was expanded to 11 members.

